FY2023 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $31.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $31.92. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $37.12 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ABG stock opened at $191.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

