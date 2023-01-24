FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

