FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

CGAU opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

