FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05).
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.35 million for the quarter.
Centric Health Price Performance
