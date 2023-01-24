FY2023 EPS Estimates for vTv Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.01 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

