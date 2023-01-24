FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

PAAS opened at $18.80 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 682,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,478 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

