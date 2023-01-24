FY2024 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Reduced by Edison Inv. Res (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$442.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$483.32 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

