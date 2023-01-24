FY2024 EPS Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for L’Oréal’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($377.17) to €314.00 ($341.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

Shares of LRLCY opened at $83.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

