FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TDK in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Enkhbaatar forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TDK’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2027 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter.

About TDK

Shares of TDK stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. TDK has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

