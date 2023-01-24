Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.50 ($15.76) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -697.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

