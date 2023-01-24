Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.