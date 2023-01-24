Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,806.5 days.
Geberit Price Performance
GBERF stock opened at $534.08 on Tuesday. Geberit has a one year low of $408.56 and a one year high of $774.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.79.
Geberit Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geberit (GBERF)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.