Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,806.5 days.

GBERF stock opened at $534.08 on Tuesday. Geberit has a one year low of $408.56 and a one year high of $774.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.79.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

