General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

