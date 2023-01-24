General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Shares of GE opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $81.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

