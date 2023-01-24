Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

