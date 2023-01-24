Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.08.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

