Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $260.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $258.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

