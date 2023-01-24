Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 670,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

