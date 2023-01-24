Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,839.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $102.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $567,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

