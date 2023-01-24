Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74. The company has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

