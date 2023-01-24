Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.21% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

