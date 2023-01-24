Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 164,289 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 164,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

