Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.54 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EMCOR Group by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EME opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

