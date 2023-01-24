Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 396,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

