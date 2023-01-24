Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

