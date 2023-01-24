Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 27,682 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Primerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

NYSE:PRI opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

