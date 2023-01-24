Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.61 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.