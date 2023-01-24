Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.6 %

RCL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

