GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GreenShift Stock Up 53.4 %

Shares of GERS opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

