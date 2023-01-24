GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
GreenShift Stock Up 53.4 %
Shares of GERS opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About GreenShift
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.