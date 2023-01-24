Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 21,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

