Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $10.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.