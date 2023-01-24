Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $69.19 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,797,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

TSLA opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

