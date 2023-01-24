HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

HCA stock opened at $263.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

