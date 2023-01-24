Head-To-Head Analysis: Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Rivals

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 262.60%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.17%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.17 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.01

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

