Head to Head Analysis: Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) & Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pharvaris has a beta of -4.83, meaning that its stock price is 583% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 1 4 0 2.50 Larimar Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.46%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.37%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharvaris.

This table compares Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -25.61% -24.04% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -48.33% -40.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharvaris and Larimar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$50.56 million ($1.66) -5.72 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.64 million ($1.83) -2.32

Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks and is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients and is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

