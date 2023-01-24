Head-To-Head Contrast: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) & Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 9.30 $62.87 million ($0.40) -2.95 Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million 0.82 -$41.53 million ($0.42) -1.72

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enthusiast Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Enthusiast Gaming -37.57% -20.15% -14.50%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 539.52%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

