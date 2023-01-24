Head-To-Head Review: NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) vs. CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NetSol Technologies and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CS Disco 1 6 6 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

CS Disco has a consensus price target of $19.15, indicating a potential upside of 161.31%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

This table compares NetSol Technologies and CS Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.64 -$850,000.00 ($0.14) -21.56 CS Disco $114.34 million 3.78 -$24.34 million ($1.05) -6.98

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CS Disco. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -2.94% -3.06% -2.16% CS Disco -44.84% -23.58% -21.37%

Summary

CS Disco beats NetSol Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

