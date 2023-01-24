Head to Head Review: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) versus Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and Commvault Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $602.01 million 3.70 $95.07 million $2.16 23.96 Commvault Systems $769.59 million 3.36 $33.62 million $0.56 103.80

Progress Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commvault Systems. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Progress Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Progress Software and Commvault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 3 0 2.60 Commvault Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Progress Software.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.79% 41.17% 11.32% Commvault Systems 3.28% 14.36% 4.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progress Software beats Commvault Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; Commvault Distributed Storage Platform that offers software-defined storage built on a hyperscale architecture; Metallic Cloud Storage service, which is the easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage; and Metallic Software-as-a-Service. In addition, the company provides technology and business consulting, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services that include data management-as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

