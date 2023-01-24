Head to Head Survey: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) & ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADC Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 150.18%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $33.92 million 10.71 -$230.03 million ($2.16) -2.19 Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.58 $2.05 billion $0.54 29.98

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics -105.67% -120.99% -29.49% Takeda Pharmaceutical 5.60% 12.76% 5.61%

Volatility and Risk

ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats ADC Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing camidanlumab tesirine, an ADC that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory NHL; in Phase II clinical trial in relapsed or refractory hodgkin lymphoma; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops ADCT-602, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 that are in Phase Ia clinical trial for treatment of various solid tumors; and preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, Synaffix B.V., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Overland Pharmaceuticals, and MedImmune Limited. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab, Alofisel, Dexilant, Natpara, Adynovate/Adynovi, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Velcade, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, Vyvansese, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has out-licensing agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; collaborations and in-licensing agreements with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., ZEDIRA GmbH, and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, as well as a licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, BridGene Biosciences, Skyhawk Therapeutics, and StrideBio; and strategic alliances with Egle Therapeutics SAS; Evotec SE; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics; KSQ Therapeutics; and Anima Biotech. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

