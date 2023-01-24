Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

