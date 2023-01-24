Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.5 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.1 %
HESAF opened at $1,774.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,607.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,396.78. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $982.88 and a one year high of $1,818.51.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
