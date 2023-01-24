Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 5,633 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 169,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 98,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

XOM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.