HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $374.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $95,183.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,254 shares of company stock worth $498,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

