Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 373 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

