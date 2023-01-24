Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,821 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

