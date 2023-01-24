Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.38 ($64.54) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a one year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.45 and its 200 day moving average is €53.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

