Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after buying an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $18,099,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after buying an additional 73,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.