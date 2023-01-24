Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $252.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

