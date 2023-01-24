Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $252.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

