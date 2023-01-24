Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 66.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $1,785,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

