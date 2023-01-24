HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HYZON Motors Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of HYZON Motors stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. HYZON Motors has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

